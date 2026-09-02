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Two days after her son was killed at a Tucson gay bar in what police say was a hate crime, Berni Capara was not ready to talk about it.

The wounds are too fresh, the pain too deep.

But she has seen what the people in Cameron Davis Capara’s life have said about him on social media and media reports.

“I knew he knew a lot of people but I had no idea to this degree,” she said in a Facebook message. “He was super passionate about social justice issues and helping others.”

Capara, 33, and Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, were killed just after 12:30 a.m. Monday when, according to police, Ousman Ceesay, 44, shot them in the parking lot of Venture-N, a popular gay bar on North Sixth Avenue. Ceesay, who had not been in Tucson long, then shot himself; he later died at a local hospital.

Police labeled the shooting a hate crime after finding a note on Ceesay that listed several LGBTQAI+-associated businesses.

Berni Capara, writing on Facebook, called the death of her son “the most heartbreaking time.” But she said she has been comforted “seeing all the lives he touched and the stories people have.”

“Everyone is saying the same thing, that he was such a loving caring person that would help anyone,” she wrote in a Wednesday morning post. “I ask you all to please help me get through this horrible tragedy. Never forget him!”