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Editor’s note: Kate Marquez posted this tribute to her brother, Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, on Instagram late Tuesday. It is reprinted here with her permission.

Hate does not get the final word.

Love does.

Yesterday, my little brother, Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, was murdered in an act of hate aimed at his very existence. But Vincent spent his life refusing to make himself smaller for anyone, and I refuse to let hatred make him smaller in death.

Vincent’s story begins with love.

My brothers and I became a family in an extraordinary way. I was adopted at birth. Soon after, my parents, Dianna and Gary Marquez, welcomed a child of their own. Then came Vincent. Then Freddy. And the four of us were whole.

If you know my parents, you know what radical love looks like. They raised us to live fearlessly, welcome the stranger, serve others, stand for what we believe, and love without judgment.

Vincent inherited that love in abundance.

As adults, Vincent and I became each other’s safe place and advocates. He invited me into the community where he had finally found belonging, and somewhere along the way, his causes became my causes, too.

And Vincent was brave.

My God, was he brave.

When the world told him to turn himself down, Vincent turned himself up. When people questioned his worth, he stood taller. When people judged whom he loved, he loved harder.