However, the aircraft was not designed for the purpose of flying using one's feet. "The Impossible Airplane," she said, will feature modifications, like an updated yoke, that will make flying more comfortable for armless pilots.

"For example, the yoke — it's kind of like the steering wheel of the airplane — instead of a yoke would be typically, it's going to be like a shoe or a slipper, and I'll be able to put my foot in there and use my foot to control it, like a custom shoe," she said.

Surrounded by the team of over 20 volunteers, Cox stood alongside Chamberlain, who acts as Rightfooted Foundation's inclusive engineering director, and thanked the team for the thousands of hours and "blood, sweat and tears" put toward building the aircraft. The pilot personally signed certificates for all members of the building team by foot, a gesture commemorating her gratitude for their continued support, time and dedication.

"As a kid, I just remember being told so many times, 'You don't have arms, you can't do it,'" she said. "But now we have living proof that this is possible."

She said the creation of the aircraft will act as a symbol for children with disabilities to tangibly recognize that their aspirations are attainable and that the doubt and criticism they receive from others can be countered and challenged.

"We travel the country, we travel the world, and I don't see community like this. This is marvelous. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "Patrick and I are going to have incredible hours flying this plane, knowing that you all made this possible, and sharing that message that disability does not mean inability."