Fighting air pollution on your own

Here are some tips on how to lighten your load on Pima County's air quality:

• Drive less. Carpool, take transit, bike, walk more, combine trips into one.

• Idle your vehicle less. Avoid drive-thru windows — park and go inside.

• Keep tires properly inflated. Maintain your vehicles. Fix automotive fluid leaks.

• Refuel after 6 p.m. in the summer so fumes can’t react with sunlight to form ozone. Make sure your gas cap is tightly secured.

• Conserve electricity. Increase the temperature your air conditioner is set to, and use a fan when possible.

• Avoid the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

• Avoid using charcoal lighter fluid. Use charcoal chimneys to light the charcoal.

• Plant trees that emit low levels of volatile organic compounds, such as bottlebrush, ash and hackberry; and avoid high-emitting trees such as eucalyptus, cottonwood and oak. For a list, see http://tucne.ws/trees+ .

Source: Pima County Department of Environmental Quality