Autism Society event will include virtual walk, resource fair, panel discussions

Over the past 14 years, the Autism Walk & Resource Fair evolved into the largest autism event in Southern Arizona, attracting more than 2,000 people annually.
This year, as a result of COVID-19 and the determination of staff and supporters, the event will become the region’s largest virtual autism event — essentially a one-stop online shop for registrants.
“When we realized that it was not shaping up to be a time where we could gather in large groups for an in-person event, we knew we had to find a way to deliver the next best thing,” said Brie Seward, executive director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.
“We decided to reimagine the in-person event in a virtual space ensuring that our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors could still benefit from connecting with more than 75 vital autism resources in the community,” Seward said.
Seward said participants have the unique opportunity to log in to a website through which they experience the prerecorded opening ceremonies and live panel discussions in addition to the interactive resource fair.
The website at as-az.org also provides insight into life with autism spectrum disorder, which is the fastest growing — and most underfunded developmental disorder, according to the National Autism Association. The CDC estimates the prevalence of autism is one in 63 births in Arizona; an estimated 3.5 million-plus are living with the disorder.
“This website was designed with the autism journey in mind so that you can get to the resources you need based on where you are currently at in your life,” Seward said.
The resource fair connects families with resources such as physicians, behavioral therapists and other providers; clinics and schools; state services; videos and brochures; and many other resources.
The live panel discussions feature both local and national experts and medical professionals speaking on topics such as “Support and Resources during COVID-19,” “5 Tools to Help Keep You Calm,” “The Role of the Parents in ABA Therapy” and much more, as well as live question-and-answer sessions designed to recreate the in-person experience that families have enjoyed in past years.
“Everything is right at their fingertips, and that is one of the most important aspects of the event: We are determined to make sure our families are connected to the resources they need because it can make a significant impact in outcome for these families,” Seward said.
Seward said one advantage of the virtual platform is that it actually allows participants a full day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to interact with experts and connect with resources.
She also said that in light of the difficulties created by the pandemic, the event has become even more vital to the autism community.
“It is more important than ever to deliver these resources right now,” Seward said. “We are all experiencing new hardships. What we have learned is that now parents are caregivers, teachers and behavior therapists in this new world we are living in, and the stress levels on the parents are overwhelming.
“Our job is to meet them where they are at and to provide guidance during this time. We want to give them tools to empower them and help them withstand this pandemic and keep their families thriving.”
To that end, the Autism Society also began offering virtual programming early on in the pandemic, including support groups and parent training programs to assist with behaviors associated with autism in partnership with UA Cooperative Extension Program. It recently introduced an online social skills program in partnership with Jenny’s Speech and Learning Clinic and plans to continue adding more virtual Stepping Stones Triple P parent training programs in the future.
Support for the programming is also provided by Maxine Mathews, an information and referral specialist who manages the Autism Society’s Navigating Autism Program.
The program offers customized assistance including formulation of a plan after an autism diagnosis; therapy options and providers; legal considerations; adult resources; individualized education programs and more.
Mathews has personal experience in dealing with resources through her 15-year-old son, Torin, who is on the spectrum.
She understands the wide range of needs encountered by those on the spectrum and their families.
“Every child with autism is different. The resources that meet my son’s needs might not be the same for the next child. We need to hear all the voices of all of the children and their families and even adults who have autism. My goal is to respond to every person in the way that they need help,” said Mathews, who is also managing the virtual resource fair.
Promoting awareness about this individually tailored approach and the multitude of education and advocacy services offered by the Autism Society remains a primary objective of the virtual event. Additionally, it serves to build camaraderie in the autism community.
“Lots of families feel isolated when they receive a diagnosis, and through the Virtual Walk and Interactive Resource Fair, they will see the autism community is accepting and large and loving,” Mathews said. “It is something that connects them with others.
“What we are doing for autism is not just promoting awareness, but also acceptance.”
