Being smarter in 2020: In an election year, here's how to find your voting districts

Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix.

 Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star/

At election time, we all see signs at every street corner telling us who to vote for, only to realize the options at most street corners are not running in our district. Once the election is over, you may not even remember what district you live in.

So how do you find your congressional and legislative districts, or for that matter, which county supervisor’s district or Tucson city ward you live in? It can be confusing. Go to tucne.ws/districtlocator and submit your address to get your congressional district (U.S. House of Representatives) and legislative district (Legislature).

Then go to tucne.ws/electedofficials, click on government and then elected officials and click on the office for which you are seeking your representative and find contact information.

If you live in unincorporated Pima County and need to know which supervisor district you live in, go to tucne.ws/pimasupes to find a list of the supervisors and a map of their districts.

If you live inside the Tucson city limits, go to tucne.ws/tucsoncouncil for ward maps and council members.

Other municipalities’ council websites are:

Current elected officials for Southern Arizona are:

U.S. senators

Martha McSally (Republican), 404 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. ,20510, 1-202-224-2235

  • Kyrsten Sinema (Democrat), 317 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510,
1-202-224-4521
U.S. representatives
State senators
State House of Representatives:
  • District 2:

Rosanna Gabaldón (Democrat), 1-602-926-3424, rgabaldon@azleg.gov

  • Daniel Hernandez Jr. (Democrat),
1-602-926-4840

,

dhernandez@azleg.gov
  • District 3: Andres Cano (Democrat), 1-602-926-3027, acano@azleg.gov
    • Alma Hernandez (Democrat),
    1-602-926-3136, ahernandez@azleg.gov
  • District 4:

    • Charlene R. Fernandez, Minority Leader (Democrat), 1-602-926-3098, cfernandez@azleg.gov

    • Geraldine Peten (Democrat),
    1-602-926-4842

    ,

    gpeten@azleg.gov
  • District 9:

    • Randall Friese, assistant minority leader (Democrat), 1-602-926-3138, rfriese@azleg.gov

    • Pamela Powers Hannley (Democrat),
    1-602-926-4848

    ,

    ppowershannley@azleg.gov
  • District 10:

    • Domingo DeGrazia (Democrat), 1-602-926-3153, ddegrazia@azleg.gov

    • Kirsten Engel (Democrat),
    1-602-926-5178

    ,

    kengel@azleg.gov
  • District 11:

    • Mark Finchem (Republican), 1-602-926-3122, mfinchem@azleg.gov

    • Bret Roberts (Republican),
    1-602-926-3158

    ,

    broberts@azleg.gov
  • District 14:

    • Gail Griffin (Republican), 1-602-926-5895, ggriffin@azleg.gov

    • Becky A. Nutt, majority whip (Republican),
    1-602-926-4852

    ,

    bnutt@azleg.gov
    Pima County supervisors
    Tucson City Council

    Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

    Note to readers

    This is one in a weekly series on ways to reduce annoying and often time-consuming problems.

    Send suggestions for future articles to jeubank@tucson.com.

