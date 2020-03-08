Being smarter in 2020: In an election year, here's how to find your voting districts

At election time, we all see signs at every street corner telling us who to vote for, only to realize the options at most street corners are not running in our district. Once the election is over, you may not even remember what district you live in.
So how do you find your congressional and legislative districts, or for that matter, which county supervisor’s district or Tucson city ward you live in? It can be confusing. Go to tucne.ws/districtlocator and submit your address to get your congressional district (U.S. House of Representatives) and legislative district (Legislature).
Then go to tucne.ws/electedofficials, click on government and then elected officials and click on the office for which you are seeking your representative and find contact information.
If you live in unincorporated Pima County and need to know which supervisor district you live in, go to tucne.ws/pimasupes to find a list of the supervisors and a map of their districts.
If you live inside the Tucson city limits, go to tucne.ws/tucsoncouncil for ward maps and council members.
Other municipalities’ council websites are:
- Green Valley: gvcouncil.org
- Marana: tucne.ws/maranacouncil
- Oro Valley: tucne.ws/ovcouncil
- Sahuarita: tucne.ws/sahcouncil
- South Tucson: southtucsonaz.gov/citycouncil
- Vail: tucne.ws/vailcouncil
Current elected officials for Southern Arizona are:
U.S. senators
Martha McSally (Republican), 404 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. ,20510, 1-202-224-2235
- Kyrsten Sinema (Democrat), 317 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510,
U.S. representatives
- District 1: Tom O’Halleran (Democrat), 324 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515, 1-202-225-3361, website: Ohalleran.house.gov
- District 2: Ann Kirkpatrick (Democrat), 309 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515, 1-202-225-2542, website: Kirkpatrick.house.gov
- District 3: Raúl Grijalva (Democrat), 1511 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515, 1-202-225-2435, website: Grijalva.house.gov
State senators
- District 2: Andrea Dalessandro (Democrat), 1-602-926-5342, adalessandro@azleg.gov
- District 3: Sally Ann Gonzales (Democrat), 1-602-926-3278, sgonzales@azleg.gov
- District 4: Lisa Otondo, minority whip (Democrat), 1-602-926-3002, lotondo@azleg.gov
- District 9: Victoria Steele (Democrat), 1-602-926-5683, vsteele@azleg.gov
- District 10: David Bradley, minority leader (Democrat), 1-602-926-5262, dbradley@azleg.gov
- District 11: Vince Leach (Republican), 1-602-926-3106, vleach@azleg.gov
- District 14: David Gowan (Republican), 1-602-926-5154, dgowan@azleg.gov
State House of Representatives:
- District 2:
Rosanna Gabaldón (Democrat), 1-602-926-3424, rgabaldon@azleg.gov
- Daniel Hernandez Jr. (Democrat),
,
- Alma Hernandez (Democrat),
Charlene R. Fernandez, Minority Leader (Democrat), 1-602-926-3098, cfernandez@azleg.gov
- Geraldine Peten (Democrat),
,
Randall Friese, assistant minority leader (Democrat), 1-602-926-3138, rfriese@azleg.gov
- Pamela Powers Hannley (Democrat),
,
Domingo DeGrazia (Democrat), 1-602-926-3153, ddegrazia@azleg.gov
- Kirsten Engel (Democrat),
,
Mark Finchem (Republican), 1-602-926-3122, mfinchem@azleg.gov
- Bret Roberts (Republican),
,
Gail Griffin (Republican), 1-602-926-5895, ggriffin@azleg.gov
- Becky A. Nutt, majority whip (Republican),
,
Pima County supervisors
Tucson City Council
- Mayor: Regina Romero, 791-4201, Mayor.Romero@tucsonaz.gov Ward 1: Lane Santa Cruz, 791-4040, Ward1@tucsonaz.gov
- Ward 2: Paul Cunningham, 791-4687, Ward2@tucsonaz.gov
- Ward 3: Paul Durham, 791-4711, Ward3@tucsonaz.gov
- Ward 4: Nikki Lee, 791-3199, Ward4@tucsonaz.gov
- Ward 5: Richard Fimbres, 791-4231, Richard.Fimbres@tucsonaz.gov
- Ward 6: Steve Kozachik, 791-4601, Ward6@tucsonaz.gov
