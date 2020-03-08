Being smarter in 2020: In an election year, here's how to find your voting districts

At election time, we all see signs at every street corner telling us who to vote for, only to realize the options at most street corners are not running in our district. Once the election is over, you may not even remember what district you live in.

So how do you find your congressional and legislative districts, or for that matter, which county supervisor’s district or Tucson city ward you live in? It can be confusing. Go to tucne.ws/districtlocator and submit your address to get your congressional district (U.S. House of Representatives) and legislative district (Legislature).

Then go to tucne.ws/electedofficials, click on government and then elected officials and click on the office for which you are seeking your representative and find contact information.

If you live in unincorporated Pima County and need to know which supervisor district you live in, go to tucne.ws/pimasupes to find a list of the supervisors and a map of their districts.