A black bear spotted foraging through garbage on Mount Lemmon last week marks the first reported sighting in southern Arizona this year, officials say.

The bear was seen going through garbage in a populated area off Mount Lemmon Road near Peppersauce Canyon on April 12, a news release Thursday from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. The bear is estimated to be about two to three years old and weighs 150 pounds.

Black bears typically emerge from a state of semi-hibernation in March. The males emerge first, and they will drink water and east grass in order to resume their digestive process, the release said.

“Bears in search of food are often attracted to homes and into proximity with people. This close contact puts both humans and bears at risk. Most conflicts are the result of people unintentionally feeding bears, most often by allowing them access to household garbage, bird feeders, garden areas or trees bearing fruit,” Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in the release. “Fed bears can lose their fear of humans and begin to associate humans with food, sometimes causing property damage and even injuring people. But conflicts between humans and bears are preventable.”

Since garbage is the biggest bear attractant, individuals can store their garbage in a secure garage or shed until the morning of collection, eliminating the chances of a bear visit.

Although it may seem like fences, lighting and dogs may be good bear deterrents, the department said they are not effective. Bears are good climbers, so a fence must be at least six feet tall and constructed of non-climbable material, the release said.

If you are camping, Game and Fish advises individuals to never take food into a tent. Campers should, however, use deodorizing sprays when storing food in cars and clean themselves thoroughly and change clothes after cooking.

If a black bear is in your yard, neighborhood or campsite, immediately contact Arizona Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.

If the bear is in the distance, change your route to avoid it. If it approaches, individuals can try to scare it away by making themselves as large as possible and making loud noises. Running away from the bear or playing dead is discouraged.

If the bear doesn’t leave after you’ve given it a chance to leave the area, stay calm, continue facing the bear and slowly back away.

Visit the Bear Wise website for more information on bears in Arizona.