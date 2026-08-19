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Federal authorities have closed all the nearby roads, so Russ McSpadden had to walk through miles of desert in triple-digit heat to document early work on the second border wall through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

The Southwest conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity hiked roughly 15 miles on Sunday and Monday to photograph several swaths of public land that have been cleared so far for the massive construction project.

“It was a scorcher,” McSpadden said, but it was the only way to find out for sure what was really going on at the 330,000-acre National Park Service site 150 miles southwest of Tucson.

On Tuesday, his Tucson-based environmental group released the first photos of the work at Organ Pipe, where federal contractors are now building a second, 30-foot-tall, bollard-style barrier parallel to the first border wall constructed there during President Donald Trump’s first term.

One set of images shows a pair of heavy construction vehicles parked in a staging area that McSpadden said is being expanded, probably as a “laydown yard for bollards and equipment.” Another set of images, taken about a mile to the west, shows a strip of Sonoran Desert land roughly 100 feet wide that has been scraped clean of everything except for a handful of saguaro cactuses to make way for the second wall.

“That’s a treasured Sonoran landscape that has been bulldozed,” he said.