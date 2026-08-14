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State wildlife officials scored a surprise hit earlier this year with their real barn owls of Whitewater Draw, so they’re already back with the sequel.

Two barn owls that successfully fledged five chicks in the spring are now tending to a rare second clutch of eggs in their webcam-equipped nest box at the wildlife area about 100 miles southeast of Tucson, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced on Wednesday.

Anyone with an internet connection can watch the development of the second batch of eggs at anytime of the day or night, just as they could during the pair’s first nesting success of the year. The live feed can be found at tucne.ws/1v00.

Jeff Meyers, AZGFD wildlife viewing program manager, said 38,515 individual viewers tuned in to watch the owls when the nest box was filled with chicks earlier this year.

The first new egg appeared on Aug. 6 and was joined by three more so far over the past week. This marks the first time that two clutches in the same year have been observed on the department-run camera, which is supported by public donations made to AZFGD.

“We are truly excited to share this news of a rare second clutch of eggs by our resident breeding pair of barn owls at Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area,” Meyers said. “With the coming monsoon rains, we are hoping for heat relief and a rodent population boom to help this second clutch turn into more successful owlets.”