Santa Cruz County officials say CBP appears prepared to move forward with the I-19 checkpoint expansion, with or without local support. CBP has not only approached the county about buying its land near the checkpoint; it’s also approached private landowner Laurinda Oswald about buying some of her family’s land east of the current checkpoint. Oswald said she refused CBP’s request to purchase nearly 18 acres of her land, and she’s prepared to fight any government effort to take her land through eminent domain. She thinks the $51.6 billion allocated to CBP in 2025 for border wall and checkpoint projects is the main driver behind the "unnecessary" expansion project, as well as CBP’s plans for two walls along the souther border. “They obviously just have way too much money to spend,” said rancher Oswald.