The medical examiner's office has not yet released its full report on Damas, one of 18 detainees in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody who have died so far in 2026.

Doctors told Damas' family in March that he died from septic shock, likely due to bacteria from a tooth infection that spread to his throat and lungs.

Damas' family has called for an investigation into what his brother Presly Nelson called his "totally unnecessary" death. Nelson, who has lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, sponsored his brother to come to the U.S. through a Biden-era parole program in 2024.

"I need to know what happened here," Nelson told the Star in March. "If there is negligence, then whoever dropped the ball needs to be accountable for it. If this is how the policy is set up, then those protocols need to be reviewed. Because in the last few months, we have too many of those deaths" in ICE custody.

ICE's National Detention Standards say, "Emergency dental treatment shall be provided for immediate relief of pain, trauma, and acute oral infection." Advocates say those standards are written by ICE and are not legally binding.

Osborn said dental infections can become life-threatening, but tooth problems are often ignored, usually for financial reasons, he said. Dental care isn't covered under regular health insurance, and medical doctors' training doesn't teach much about teeth, he said.

"That gives people the mistaken idea that dental infections are not that serious, but they can definitely be life-threatening," he said.

ICE deaths soaring