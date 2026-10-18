McDonald said in situ recovery has typically been used at “brownfields”, taking a second pass at areas that have been mined before.

The ore body outside Florence is fractured, with the texture of thick gravel. That allows the solution to travel through the gaps and extract the copper molecules completely underground.

The extracted copper is ready to head to manufacturers without additional processing. That means no need to transport copper for costly and energy-intensive smelting, which separates the pure metal from the ore using high heat.

At one point, the majority of the state’s copper was processed using smelting, Presmyk said. But the number of operating smelters in the country has declined over the years, leaving just two, including one in Arizona. That's left some producers reliant on foreign processing.

S&P's 2026 copper survey pointed to smelting and refining gaps as a major risk to the copper industry, along with declining copper concentrations in ore and increasing costs.

Electrowinning, part of the process used at Florence Copper, can bypass some of those concerns.

“Technology is also advancing as well,” McDonald said. “And we’re able to do things at our site in Florence, with in situ mining, that probably weren’t possible 20 or 30 years ago.”

A changing industry

Presmyk remembers when copper was cheap in the early 1980s. While the price of copper skyrocketed earlier this year, it is still competitively priced compared to the precious metals, and more conductive than cheaper aluminum.