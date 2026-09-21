But Arizona doesn’t have as many costly natural disasters as other states.

Colorado has the highest average U.S. home insurance premiums with an average annual cost of $5,553, according to LendingTree. The state had 22 weather events costing more than $1 billion in damage from 2020 to 2024.

Insurers have been pulling out of states with more extreme weather, including Colorado, Florida and California.

“Insurance companies have to repair more homes, and it's more expensive to rebuild each one than it might have been just five years ago,” said Rob Bhatt, LendingTree's insurance analyst. “When their costs of paying claims go up, they turn around and raise our rates.”

Arizona task force examined high insurance costs

Arizona’s big jump in home insurance costs and insurers canceling policies in northern parts of the state with high wildfire risk led to the creation of a state task force.

In 2025, the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions formed a council of 12 members from cities, towns, counties and fire departments to look at why property insurance rates are so high.

The state’s higher home insurance rates isn’t a problem with a single solution, said Maria Ailor, who was then interim director of the state regulator, in the council’s final report.

The council’s recommendations include more homeowner fire mitigation such as removing easily combustible materials around a property, and Arizona providing grants to help pay for those improvements.