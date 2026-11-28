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Arizona is on the back burner for additional future expansions of a Taiwanese computer chip giant, which is currently eyeing another Southwestern state as it plans to build out its capacity in the United States.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering building a $22 billion factory in an east Texas county, according to a filing with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

But that hinges on the chip manufacturer receiving property tax incentives through the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation program, company representatives wrote. If the application isn't approved, TSMC may instead buy additional land in Arizona and expand further there.

"An expansion in Arizona may offer certain operational and economic advantages, including closer proximity to Applicant's existing operations in North Phoenix, potential synergies in workforce and logistics, existing supplier relationships, infrastructure familiarity, proven working relationships with various government stakeholders, and ongoing workforce development programs," company representatives wrote in the application.

But property tax incentives could push the Texas site ahead.

TSMC, an international semiconductor powerhouse, decided to build its first United States fabrication plant in Phoenix. After that announcement in 2020, it has expanded rapidly in Arizona, breaking ground on three additional fabs and announcing plans for more.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the north Phoenix site for a Dec. 4 groundbreaking.