Arizona is on the back burner for additional future expansions of a Taiwanese computer chip giant, which is currently eyeing another Southwestern state as it plans to build out its capacity in the United States.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering building a $22 billion factory in an east Texas county, according to a filing with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
But that hinges on the chip manufacturer receiving property tax incentives through the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation program, company representatives wrote. If the application isn't approved, TSMC may instead buy additional land in Arizona and expand further there.
"An expansion in Arizona may offer certain operational and economic advantages, including closer proximity to Applicant's existing operations in North Phoenix, potential synergies in workforce and logistics, existing supplier relationships, infrastructure familiarity, proven working relationships with various government stakeholders, and ongoing workforce development programs," company representatives wrote in the application.
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But property tax incentives could push the Texas site ahead.
TSMC, an international semiconductor powerhouse, decided to build its first United States fabrication plant in Phoenix. After that announcement in 2020, it has expanded rapidly in Arizona, breaking ground on three additional fabs and announcing plans for more.
President Donald Trump is expected to visit the north Phoenix site for a Dec. 4 groundbreaking.
TSMC previously indicated it was eyeing a Texas expansion, not in Brazos County, but in neighboring Grimes County. Company officials said TSMC was in early discussions to join Terafab, a massive chip-manufacturing campus planned by SpaceX, xAI and Tesla, and had sent teams to Texas. Intel, which also has a major presence in Arizona, has already announced it was joining Terafab.
A unnamed TSMC spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Arizona Republic that the company is currently considering a Texas investment. Applicants for the property tax program are required to submit proof that alternate sites are being considered.
To qualify, applicants are required to meet certain job creation, wage and investment requirements. Based on the population of Brazos County, TSMC would be required to invest at least $50 million and create 35 jobs. TSMC's plans are loftier: the company plans to invest billions and create more than 2,000 permanent jobs.
Neither the Arizona Commerce Authority or the Greater Phoenix Economic Council responded to a request for comment on Nov. 25.
Alaina Mencinger covers tech, energy and utilities for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at Alaina.Mencinger@usatodayco.com.