Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Lea Márquez Peterson: The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored Lea Márquez Peterson, from the Márquez Peterson Group, LLC with the “Hispanic Business Woman of the Year Award.” In recognition of women in business, this award is given annually to a woman that has demonstrated professional value while strengthening the social fabric of their communities, adding to the leadership pipeline for a more diverse country.

University of Arizona: Excelencia in Education, an organization focused on accelerating Latino student success, has recognized the University of Arizona for its service and commitment to Latino students with its Seal of Excelencia. The Seal of Excelencia is a national certification given to higher education institutions that have demonstrated institutional transformation to serve its students, particularly Latino students. The Seal of Excelencia recognizes UA’s excellence in enrolling, retaining and providing financial support for Latino students, as well as representing Latinos in administration, faculty and staff. The seal also recognizes that the university has intentionally implemented programs and policies that help continue that success.

Pima County Public Library: Pima County Public Library is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA digital literacy workshop incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help individuals build skills and confidence using technology. These workshops will be conducted in-person at several library locations over the next six months. Specific dates and times will be included on the library’s event calendar.

Town of Oro Valley: The Town of Oro Valley has been named a Triple Crown Winner for fiscal year 2020 by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). The Triple Crown designation recognizes governments that have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation in a single fiscal year. The Town of Oro Valley is one of just 317 governments that received the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020.