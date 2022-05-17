 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New monthly event to showcase Tucson artisans, micro-food makers

  • Updated

Tucson artisans, micro-food makers, wellness practitioners and more will soon be able to display their wares at a monthly showcase at The Monica in downtown Tucson.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

As part of its efforts to serve as a community hub, The Monica — the latest venture from Si Charro — will be hosting a monthly showcase of Tucson artisans, micro-food makers, wellness practitioners and more.

On the second Tuesday of each month, The Monica will provide tables to local entrepreneurs to promote their wares from 5 to 7 p.m. 

The restaurant, at 40 E. Congress, features an expansive outdoor patio and regularly features locally-made items on its menus and retail shelves located throughout the dining room. 

The monthly event, dubbed 2nd Tuesdays, is designed to further community awareness of the high quality of goods and products being produced in Tucson, a news release said. 

“We want to highlight the good in our community, to remind people that supporting all things local is critical to maintaining a vibrant and equitable economy. In fact, we would like to see Tucson become a benchmark for how a community can drive localism”, said CEO Ray Flores.

Vendors interested in being considered for 2nd Tuesdays at The Monica can email Tuesdays@themonicatucson.com.

