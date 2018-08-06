The lip sync challenge is exactly what you think it is — people hilariously lip syncing to their favorite songs.
But it's even funnier when your sheriff's department does it.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency to groove to the lip sync challenge, among many others nationwide.
Last week, Cochise County made a brief video showing Sheriff Mark Dannels lip-syncing "Happy" by Pharrell.
But what we didn't know is what would come the following week.
Today, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office posted a 6-minute elaborate YouTube video, lip syncing and dancing to four songs, including one by Dolly Parton.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office was "tagged" to do the challenge by Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. Sheriff Dannels tagged the Sierra Vista Police Department to do the challenge next.
In July, Sheriff Lamb did the lip sync challenge to "This Cowboy's Hat" by Chris Ledoux. Pinal County Sheriff's Office also did a separate, but definitely comical, lip sync challenge to "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift. It's worth a watch.
Meanwhile, Sheriff's Wilmot's video seemed to be an elaborate (and hilarious) team effort, including several deputies in Yuma County.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also participated in the challenge and it's guaranteed to make you smile.
Several other Arizona agencies have participated in the challenge, but none from Pima County. Cross your fingers that we'll see Pima County law enforcement on YouTube next.