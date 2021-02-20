Colorado River study means it's time to cut water use now, outside experts say

“We have to be honest about this now and have serious conversations rather than sort of clinging to the past. Now, we need to be looking seriously at how much water is used in various sectors of the economy and looking at how the reductions can be absorbed,” Fleck said.

Arizona ducked these questions in negotiating the three-state river drought contingency plan that was approved in 2019, he said, even though it did commit to leaving up to 720,000 acre-feet of its CAP supply in Lake Mead if the lake fell low enough.

Except for Pinal County farmers, who stand to eventually lose their CAP water, other sectors of the state’s economy won’t be significantly affected by those cuts.

That’s largely because the Gila River Indian Community and other tribes agreed to leave large amounts of water in Lake Mead to prop it up — a practice that may or may not continue after 2025.

CAP future: Fleck and most other water experts don’t expect that all of the CAP’s supply will disappear, no matter what.

The 1968 federal law authorizing the project makes that legally possible, saying California won’t lose a drop of its river water until CAP loses everything.