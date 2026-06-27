"In the service, all walks of life are with you," he said. "You don't see race anymore. You just see the uniform of the brother next to you. But there was cultural pride everywhere."

People would celebrate their Puerto Rican or Panamanian or whatever other heritage, he said.

"Every culture that was embedded in the military was proud of their background, but they never turned their back on America."

Finding home

Sometimes I hear people argue that our immigration and expanding social diversity are splintering the country. Most of those people, I think, need to spend some time outside the United States. As diverse as it is, our shared culture is like the water we swim in — something we don't notice or appreciate until we leave it.

Rao, the author, has seen the country from the inside and outside, as she has often gone back to India after moving to the United States at age 7, she told me Friday. Both of her novels, "Girls Burn Brighter" and "Indian Country," feature people from India arriving in the western United States and experiencing its great expanses of land.

"The first book I read entirely in English was Little House on the Prairie," Rao said. "That was my first understanding of my new country. The prairie and the pioneer spirit and the endless horizon. As I’ve grown up, that idea has become incredibly complicated."