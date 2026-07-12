Martin has emerged relatively unscathed from the scandal that unseated the man who hired him. But while two women who said they were sexually harassed in the office support him, there is one other big outstanding issue.

When Johnson resisted Droubie's instructions to refund $6 million to 630 property taxpayers, what did Martin do? He told me that he made his disagreement with Johnson clear but deferred to him.

"I thought he was incorrect to be holding those up," Martin told me. "I thought it was an overstep of his authority. I chose to step back once it was clear that we had a disagreement."

Johnson doesn't remember it that clearly.

"I don’t know what his reaction to that was," Johnson said. "He was also being told by the county attorney that you just rubber-stamp these because that’s what you’re supposed to do."

What's clear is that after Johnson resigned and Martin took over the office on an interim basis, he began processing the refunds.

Outside applicants deserve a look, too

It could be that Martin is all he's cracked up to be, a wunderkind occupying the first public position of what will be a series of increasing responsibilities as he proves himself in the political realm. But while it's tempting to put a lot of stock in the allegiance of treasurer's office staffers, I hope supervisors look beyond that.

They shouldn't consider his age, in my view. If Martin has demonstrated he's good enough, then he's old enough.

Still, they should consider that the insider may be the comfortable choice, but often isn't the right choice. The right outsider, among a pool of qualified candidates, can also put this key office back on a good path.