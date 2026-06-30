"On February 19, 2026 the Defendant created a Facebook page Tucson Parks are Wrecked, where he has posted daily, multiple times targeting specific staff and the department. From the creation to June 12, 2026 at least 210 target posts have been made. Defendants posts have not been isolated or occasional they have been persistent, repetitive, and directed at the City and individual employees."

A city statement provided by spokesman Andrew Squire said, "The City took action to protect individual employees from threatening and defamatory actions on the part of Mr. Kemnitz unrelated to legitimate criticism of the City, including physical and communicative behavior outlined in our filings. The City takes employee safety seriously and took the necessary and measured steps to address Mr. Kemnitz’s behavior while preserving his right to appropriately criticize City actions or activities."

I met with Kemnitz on Monday. He denied some of what the city alleged in their petition, asserting that he did not intend to cross paths with Hamwey on one occasion at the parks department cited by the city, did not intentionally follow her in a vehicle, and only coincidentally ran into parks employee John Bonillas at the McDonald's where Kemnitz videotaped him.

But he acknowledges he told city officials when he was fired that they would regret it. He told them then and continues to say now he never meant that to be a physical threat, but as a threat to expose what he says is wrong with the parks department. That includes what he says are unqualified people in some leadership roles, veterans of a certain landscaping company taking power in groundskeeping roles, and workplace requirements being ignored, among other things.