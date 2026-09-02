“He had the availability and the absolute talent to capture the political moment and the political energy of the students on campus,” said Jocelyn Garcia, who met Capara during the campuswide pro-Palestinian protests in 2024. “When we were organizing those actions, we knew we could count on Cameron. We didn’t even have to ask.”

Capara’s mother, Berni Capara, in a response to a Facebook post by Dreier late Monday, said her son “was a truly good person who never judged.”

“His love for photography was great and he used it to document his passion for social justice,” she wrote. “… He would always tell us he would be famous someday for his work.”

Berni Capara could not be reached for additional comment. Several family members contacted through social media also did not respond.

Schlosburg said Cameron Capara’s work over the past few years “gave our stories life” and “took them from these fleeting moments in the street, where we make sound and then it immediately disappears, and it's like so temporal … and Cameron solidified that for so many people and groups and communities.”

He said Capara approached people with an open heart and saw them for who they were.

“I'm struggling to imagine what it's going to be like showing up to a rally and him not being there,” Schlosburg said, quietly sobbing. “He was just this calm, grounding presence. We all had this experience of seeing Cameron and just giving him a big hug and receiving a big hug back. He was someone who brought joy and light around him.”