COVID-19 testing blitz continues in Tucson next two Saturdays

The number of those tested locally during last weekend’s statewide testing blitz doubled from the week prior, as nearly 1,500 people received coronavirus diagnostic tests at 14 sites around Pima County last Saturday.

Just days after the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that it would extend the blitz through the rest of the month, 1,461 people received tests during the third round of the program last Saturday, according to figures provided by the county.

Local officials had expressed concern after 735 and 588 people were tested during the second and first week, respectively, citing a myriad of issues, including limited available tests, restrictions on who can participate, equity of location sites, and the fact the blitz was rolled out with no notice to local health departments.

The county said last week that it could provide more than 3,000 tests at its locations. Eligibility to participate differs at each site, but health officials said anybody who thinks they’ve been exposed, either by showing symptoms or by being in proximity to someone with the virus, can receive a test.

Heading into the fourth weekend, the state lists only four sites participating in this Saturday’s blitz, and nine on May 30, although a health department spokesman said the list is constantly changing and updating.

Here is a list of the locations participating, as well as instructions on how to register, if it is required, as of Thursday afternoon: