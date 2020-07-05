Crews focusing on cleanup; Bighorn Fire is 75% contained

With the Bighorn Fire 75% contained, fire crews are focusing on reinforcing fire lines and hauling back equipment around the fire, officials said.

Firefighters on Sunday focused on repairing and cleaning up along the estimated 215 miles of fire line that was built to contain the Bighorn Fire, said Buck Wickham, operations section chief for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team.

The lightning-caused wildfire in the mountains north of Tucson has been burning since June 5. It has scorched 118,897 acres — about 186 square miles — according to a Sunday morning update.

Most of the fire has been contained with fire lines around the perimeter, circling the Catalinas from the Foothills west near Oro Valley and north toward Oracle and back southeast toward Redington.

The only active fire remains south and west of Willow Canyon east of the Catalina Highway. The fire continues to slowly burn in that area, as firefighters work to make sure the fire stays west of the highway.

That active fire is keeping Summerhaven and the Willow Canyon area under evacuation orders.

“We would like to get the people back into their homes as soon as possible, as soon as it’s safe,” Wickham said Sunday.