Inmate escapes from the Pima County jail

A Pima County jail inmate escaped on Monday after correction officers confused him with another inmate.

On Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m., San Xavier District deputies responded to the jail, located at 1270 West Silverlake Road, after receiving reports about an escaped inmate.

Deputies were told that Khalid Rahman, 48, had walked out of the jail after corrections officers confused him with another inmate with similar physical characteristics, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Corrections officers called the names of inmates to be released after court and Rahman misrepresented himself as the inmate who was to be released.

Rahman is described as about 5-feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, the news release said. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies are asking anyone who has contact or sees Rahman to call 911.

Last month, another inmate had escaped the jail. Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody. He has yet to be found.