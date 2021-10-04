 Skip to main content
Shooting reported on Amtrak train in Tucson
Shooting reported on Amtrak train in Tucson

Tucson Police patrol officers take up positions outside the downtown Tucson Historic Train Depot after shots fired on an Amtrak train. Courtesy of Evan Courtney

 Courtesy of Evan Courtney

A large number of police are on the north side of downtown Tucson following reports this morning of a possible shooting.

The section of North Toole Avenue near the train depot has been sealed off by officers.

Some streets in the area also have been closed off.

No details have been released about the incident, but police have confirmed that a shooting occurred onboard an Amtrak train stopped at the Tucson station.

A section of North Toole Ave. is closed off near Tucson's Historic Train Deport while police respond to a reported shooting on an Amtrak train the morning of Oct. 4, 2021.

A witness who was on the train said there was an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer, though he did not know if it was an officer with the TPD.

"I was caught in the cross fire," said George Gonzales. "It's like the OK Corral gang when I woke up in the morning."

Gonzales said after some shots were fired, he could hear the officer telling the gunman to surrender. He also said he could hear someone screaming in pain from a nearby stairwell and assumed it was a shooting victim.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

