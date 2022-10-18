Tucson real-estate agent attacked while showing house

A real-estate agent showing a home to a prospective buyer was physically assaulted by the man during an apparent attempt to kidnap her, Tucson police said Tuesday.

Police said her attacker is still at large.

The woman was pregnant at the time of the assault. Due to her injuries, she miscarried three days after the attack, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering with family.

Officers responded on Oct. 8 to a home near North Mountain Avenue and East Glenn Street, after they received a 911 call about a kidnapping. Tucson Fire personnel also responded and rendered aid to the victim.

Officers learned that the woman, who was a real-estate agent, was showing a house for sale to a prospective buyer. While she was showing the house, Donasti Davonsiea, 37, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., assaulted her with a weapon and attempted to physically restrain her, police said. The two struggled and the woman was able to escape and call 911.

Police have obtained a warrant for Davonsiea’s arrest. He is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with hazel eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.

Davonsiea has served prison time for numerous offenses dating back to 1999. In 2003, he was sentenced to 2½ years for burglary in Pima County; he was sentenced to 3 years in 2003 for weapons misconduct and also escape in Pima County. In 2011, he was sentenced to 3½ years for weapons misconduct in Pima County; in 2015 he was sentenced to 3½ years for theft and trafficking in stolen goods; and in 2018 he was sentenced to 2 years for escape in Graham County, according to online records from the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Police consider Davonsiea to be armed and dangerous and urge the public not to approach him if he is found. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.