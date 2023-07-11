A man arrested in a Tucson arson case has been jailed in a separate charge of robbery at a convenience store in the same area, officials say.

Shortly before 2 a.m. July 6, a clerk at a convenience story in the 4300 block of North Romero Road said a man walked off with a water bottle. The man then struck the clerk who had followed him into the parking lot, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Edison Thomas, 31, was arrested Monday and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of robbery, the release says.

Thomas was arrested in June in connection with an arson fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, at 1743 W. Wetmore Road, authorities say.

Thomas was jailed in that case on suspicion of felony counts of arson and aggravated criminal damage.

Both incidents are still under investigation.