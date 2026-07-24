Upchurch then set off alone to find someone, she said.

Footprint impressions show Upchurch walked up a different driveway before getting to the Clifford residence. He stopped after seeing a sign that said there were security cameras, prosecutors said.

After luring Clifford out of his house, Upchurch directed him back to where Scott and Smith were staying with the broken-down GMC, Scott said.

Clifford parked head-to-head with the dead truck and got out to help jumpstart it.

At one point, Clifford walked back towards his daughter's Ford. Upchurch then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at Clifford's face, Scott testified.

"Don't even think about it," Scott recalled Upchurch saying.

"Why are you doing this?" Clifford reportedly replied.

Scott said she then heard a single shot ring out.

In an attempt to destroy evidence of his slaying, Upchurch set fire to Clifford's body and the GMC, she said.

Upchurch then drove the stolen Ford along Redington Pass Road around Mount Lemmon back to Tucson, she said.

Paranoid there was a tracker in the truck, Upchurch told his nephew to take apart the dashboard, Scott told the court.

Still fearful they were being tracked, Upchurch ditched the truck at an apartment complex near West Prince Road and North Romero Road, she said, where the PCSD later located it.

Upchurch then frantically called his girlfriend and asked her to pick them up, Upchurch's girlfriend told the court last week.