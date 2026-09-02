Trevizo had to work on the night of the shooting, but he planned to meet up with Siqueiros at their favorite hangout after his shift ended at midnight. He was on his way home to change clothes when he learned what happened.

“I immediately drove to Venture but didn’t get much info,” Trevizo said. “I followed an ambulance to Banner, hoping Vincent was on board. He was not.”

Lizzy White stopped by Venture-N on Tuesday morning because she needed to see the scene of the crime and the memorial of flowers and candles that had sprung up to counteract it.

She said she met Siqueiros about four years ago, when the two of them started working together at Doughbird on North Campbell Avenue. Before long, they were going out for drinks after their shifts or meeting up at Skate Country to ride around the rink on adult nights.

She said she learned about the shooting when she showed up for work on Monday and found her manager crying.

Then she worked an emotional 8-hour shift behind the bar at Doughbird, as some of their regular customers heard the news and trickled in to eat and drink in Siqueiros' familiar space.

Later, she said, his sister showed up to collect his things, including his Pokémon cards and the accordion hand fans he liked to wave around.

“Everybody frickin’ loved him,” White said. “He could literally talk to anyone. There’s going to be a huge void.”