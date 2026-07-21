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A teen accused of leading police on a chase on Tucson's south side remains hospitalized nearly a month after officers struck him with a patrol vehicle and shot him.

Ryan Danal Ayala Duran, 17, is facing charges in connection with a June 30 carjacking that escalated into the police chase, police said.

The chase stemmed from a carjacking on June 30 around 11:30 p.m. when it was reported that a person was held at gunpoint before the suspect stole his vehicle on Tucson's east side, near East Broadway and North Camino Seco, according to a news release from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

About 15 minutes later, Tucson police learned that the stolen vehicle had recently been in the area of Sixth Avenue and 44th Street — the city's south side — through license plate reader technology.

Officers found the vehicle in the area and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, prompting the chase, the news release said.

During the pursuit, the driver struck a raised median on Ajo Way, near the Interstate 19 on-ramp, disabling the vehicle. The suspect, who was armed with a gun, ran away, crossing multiple lanes of traffic while being told repeatedly to stop running, drop his weapon and show his hands, the Critical Incident Team said.

When he didn't comply, Tucson Police Officer Eli Miller, who has been with the department for five years, shot at Duran, the news release said. Another officer, 27-year-veteran Matthew Merz, then hit the teen with his patrol vehicle to stop him from running, bringing Duran to the ground.