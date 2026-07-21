Prieto said the city has seen a reduction in overall gun violence in the last year.

“Our strategies are having an impact on violent crime. Our shootings, again, down 19% year to date. Our homicides down 29% year to date. That's a great number,” Prieto said.

According to the Tucson Police Department's Firearm-Related Incident Map, there have been 47 non-fatal shootings with injuries this year compared to 59 in 2025.

Romero said Tucson uses funding from the Rio Nuevo tax district and the business organization Downtown Tucson Partnership to pay for extra off-duty police officers in the downtown area.

“The business community is part of the response,” Romero said.

Prieto said TPD has implemented a heavier police presence on weekends in the downtown area since 2021.

There were 20 officers, five sergeants and two community service officers on duty in the downtown district at the time of Sunday's shooting, TPD said in a statement.

City officials and Tucson police are continuing to work to make Tucson safe, and the community should continue supporting local businesses, Romero said.

“We're not going to let incidents like this break us down and have us hiding in our homes, not enjoying the incredible entertainment, food and businesses and activities that we have in our own city,” she said.

Other existing safety efforts include the Safe City Initiative, a plan to reduce crime and improve public safety that includes targeted policing, violence prevention efforts and coordination with community services that started in 2025.