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A former Tucson airman pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child-sex crimes after investigators say he attempted to pay for what he thought would be sexual contact with a 6-year-old.

Karl Alexander Streets, 37, who was arrested after a nearly two-year investigation, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor under 15 and one count of solicitation of sexual conduct with a minor under 15.

The investigation began in July 2024 when Streets responded to an online post created by an undercover Tucson police detective posing as a father offering sexual contact with his 6-year-old daughter in exchange for money, an interim complaint says.

Using Kik Messaging to correspond, Streets and the undercover detective set up two separate meetings, the complaint says.

On both occasions, Streets canceled at the last minute, and the detective lost contact with him, it continues.

After identifying Streets as an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson police notified the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Through searching Streets' devices, residence and vehicle, investigators found thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, police said in an April news release.

On April 20, he was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and booked into the Pima County jail.

Streets' sentencing is set for Oct. 15, and he is ordered to be held without bond until then.