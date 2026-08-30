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Jodi Arias, who in 2013 was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing and shooting of her former boyfriend, Travis Alexander, still wants to make an argument that she deserves a new trial.

Her deadline to make that filing, initially set for April 2021, has received continual extensions over the years.

At an Aug. 28 hearing, it was extended one more time — until Jan. 29, 2027.

The deadline was prolonged despite the sister of the victim telling the judge that the family wanted some finality to the case after so many years.

“We’re supposed to have some closure, but it keeps going on and on and on,” said Samantha Alexander, who joined the hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court by telephone.

She said the continuing proceedings have caused disruption in the lives of her relatives.

“We are just dumbfounded by all these delays,” she said.

She got emotional as she told the judge how she is traumatized every time prosecutors alert her to another hearing, reminding her of the case.

“If I run into a person named Jodi on the street,” she said, “It causes PTSD.”

The judge told the family he had kept their concerns in mind when he made his ruling.

Still, Arias will get five more months to allow her team to investigate the case and present an argument that she should get a new trial.