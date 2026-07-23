But it was those details that led the agency to take the note seriously.

On Feb. 4, the day after the note was received, a Republic reporter saw two FBI agents enter the Tucson-area home of Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Anne, carrying a briefcase and a tripod.

Later that day, Savannah Guthrie, flanked by her two siblings, addressed the reported ransom note and said the family was “ready to talk.” She said the family needed to have proof of life. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” Savannah Guthrie said.

Second note: 'We never intended to hurt her'

On Feb. 6, a second ransom note was sent to media outlets, including KOLD-TV. That note said that Nancy Guthrie had died.

Whitney, on the podcast, read the contents of that note as well, although sources had leaked to outlets in June the detail about Nancy Guthrie’s purported death.

According to Whitney, the second note said: “We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical conditions. We never intended to hurt her. That was not our intention.

“She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart-related. She is buried in nature now.”

The note, according to Whitney, ended with an apology.

“Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome,” the note said, according to Whitney. “We are truly sorry.”

The next day, on Feb. 7, the Guthrie family released a short video that said the family had received “your message and we understand."