Prefer us on Google Learn More

An inmate escaped from a federal corrections facility near Tucson Wednesday morning and but was captured later the same day nearby, authorities say.

The incident started about 8 a.m. Sept. 2 when the inmate, James Casady Cangro, 46, was spotted near the prison parking lot. He ran into the desert when staff approached him, a release from the U.S. Marshals Office said.

Deputy U.S. Marshals safely took Cangro into custody later that day not far from the prison facility during a dragnet that involved an assortment of law enforcement agencies, the release said.

There were no injuries.

Cangro, a member of the the violent prison gang Soldiers of Aryan Culture has a criminal history includes prior convictions for robbery in Utah, aggravated assault in Utah and Oklahoma, and firearms-related offenses, the release said. He lso has a prior federal conviction for using a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

In 2025, Cangro was sentenced in New Mexico to 11 years in prison for charges that included being a violent felon in possession of body armor, felon in possession of a firearm and

ammunition, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, the release said.

He will face additional charges related to the escape, the release said.