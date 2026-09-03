The son found her lying in the bed with “a large amount of blood around her body,” documents said.

Police described in court records that the wife was wearing a nightgown and lying crossways in the bed with injuries on her neck, hands and arms.

She had blood pooling towards her back onto the bed, police described in court records.

Police found a 5-inch kitchen knife blade covered in a “dry red substance consistent with blood,” according to court documents.

John Biggs admitted to investigators he stabbed Jane Biggs “three or four times in the neck on the night of August 23,” documents said.

He said he grabbed the kitchen knife, walked into the bedroom and confronted his wife about his investment accounts, according to court records.

He told police he became “enraged” and stabbed her in the neck, documents said.

Biggs told investigators his wife had deleted his friends' contacts, emailed “derogatory things about him” and claimed she stole “a large amount of money from his accounts.”

He said he believed he had lost everything and had “nowhere else to go,” according to court records.

Biggs left the bedroom, took “a large amount of pills and sat down on his recliner in the living room hoping to die,” documents said.

The next morning, Biggs was woken up by his son, he told investigators.