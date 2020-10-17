Early ballot returns in Pima County surprise election officials

Early ballots are being returned in Pima County at a fast clip that's surprising election officials ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

County officials have mailed a record 505,903 early ballots since Oct. 7. By Saturday, Oct. 17, 191,755 ballots — nearly 38% — had been received by the elections department. Election officials have also received 4,751 votes casts at six early voting sites.

“I’ve never seen early ballot numbers like this,” said F. Ann Rodriguez, who’s served as Pima County recorder for 28 years. “The one that is a surprise to us, really the biggest one, is our walk-in early voting sites. Our first day we had lines, that's never happened before.”

She called for patience as the time between when a ballot is received and it being scanned into the tracking system is taking a little longer than usual.

The elections department is now running two shifts every day, including weekends, to get the ballots processed, starting at 6:30 a.m. and with a second shift at 1 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

“I talked to Maricopa County, they're having the same issue, they're going to be putting two shifts on. But we're far out enough away from the election that we'll have time to catch up on this,” Rodriguez said.