Early results from UA's antibody tests show Arizona remains 'virgin territory' for coronavirus

The caveat, he said, is it shows the public is nowhere close to developing herd immunity, or the levels of those with immunity to the virus, either through contraction or a vaccine, that are necessary to provide protection to those who are immune to the virus.

‘Widespread community transmission now’

Theresa Cullen, Pima County’s new health department director, said there are a number of things that could impact the accuracy of the results, including the limited sample, the time the test was taken and the test itself.

She pointed to the fact that “there’s widespread community transmission now,” referring to a recent spike in positive cases and hospitalizations, which could show a different result than those who were tested for antibodies over a month ago.

“The bottom line is we need an antibody test. We need to be clear what we’re using it for. We need to figure out what the rates in the population are of the disease, especially in younger people when we assume that they may be asymptomatic,” she said.