Universities to help navigate admissions, financial aid
Arizona’s three public universities are holding sessions at the University of Arizona and two local high schools to provide tools and resources for navigating college.
The Tri-University Tour sessions will cover the college admissions process, accessing scholarships and financial aid, and information about each university.
There is a session at Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., on Sept. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The following session is at the University of Arizona Student Union Memorial Center North on Sept. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. And the last local session is at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive, on Sept. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
To RSVP or see other session throughout the state, go to https://visit.asu.edu/tri-university.
Fifth-graders can jump-start savings, win $529 for college
A college savings program is holding an essay-writing competition where 20 fifth-graders can win $529 a piece to put toward college.
Arizona Family College Savings Plan is holding the contest in honor of its 20th year helping families accumulate tax-deferred college savings. The contest theme is “In 20 years I’ll change the world by...”
The program will choose a winner from each of Arizona’s 15 counties and give five additional awards in Maricopa and Pima counties, awarding a total of more than $10,500 for post-secondary education.
“Thinking about the future and planning for college is extremely vital, even for elementary school students,” said Deena Lager, director of the program. “We’re excited to celebrate our anniversary and share this essay-writing contest with fifth-graders around the state. It’s an opportunity to jump-start their college savings by winning $529 to use toward their future goals.”
Arizona residents can receive matches of up to $2,000 to $4,000 on their state tax deduction for contributions made to an AZ 529 account each year, according to a news release.
Entries can be submitted online and mail until October 31.
For contest details visit https://az529.gov/essaycontest.
For more information about AZ 529 visit http://www.az529.gov.
Former Tucson student receives
international art award
Former Tucson High Magnet School student Lucy Raven has received international recognition with a prestigious art award.
Raven will be presented with the Art in Architecture award hosted by the Bauhaus Museum Dessau in Berlin this week, according to a new release.
Marana High holds ceremony to honor former educator
Marana High School will host a ceremony on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. to honor former educator Bernardino “Dino” Natta, who taught at the school for 22 years and died this year.
Before his retirement in 2001, Natta led the acquisition of the Arizona Historical Society 1880-1930 issues of the Tucson Citizen and the Arizona Daily Star newspapers for the Marana High School library, according to a news release.
A Bernardino “Dino” Natta Memorial Fund, supported by friends, family and former colleagues, provided more than $1,000 to the high school’s library for student technology and a plaque to hang in the library in tribute to Natta.
“We are grateful to Dino Natta for securing these valuable archival newspapers for students, from 1913 to 1947, to use in collaboration within online materials,” said Carrie Dawson, Marana High School librarian. “The newspapers are utilized throughout the school year with both social studies and English classes as a reference to our culture from that time period.”
Two Flowing Wells teachers finalist for statewide award
The Arizona Educational Foundation has chosen two Flowing Wells teachers among the top five 2020 Arizona Teacher of the Year finalists.
Ben Collinsworth, a prekindergarten teacher at Emily Meschter Early Learning Center, and Nate Rios, who teaches 11th- and 12th-grade U.S. government and history at Flowing Wells High School, will both be honored at the annual Teacher of the Year Luncheon on Oct. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where the winner will be announced, according to a news release.
The winner will go on to be Arizona’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award, run by the Council of Chief State School Officers.