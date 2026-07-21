"They're doing this for one reason only: they know it will pass in November,'' she said.

Fiero specifically contended the challenge is being pushed by the American Federation for Children, a national pro-voucher organization headed by former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Fiero called it an organization "aimed at leaving Arizona's ESA program simply as it is, plagued by waste, fraud and abuse.''

No one from the Goldwater Institute would confirm or deny the involvement of the American Federation for Children, instead releasing its own statement of why a challenge is being mounted to the initiative.

"This is a shameless attack on Arizona's parents, funded by an out-of-state union,'' said Victor Riches, the president and CEO of the Goldwater Institute, in a written statement.

The reference to an out-of-state union stems from the fact that the campaign committee pushing the initiative reports that more than $6.5 million of the $7.5 million collected came from the National Education Association.

"They're trying to game the system by turning in tens of thousands of invalid signatures in an effort to destroy the most successful school choice program in the country,'' Riches said. "This won't happen on our watch.''

Republican former Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed the universal voucher law in 2022, is heading a parallel effort to put another measure on the ballot, this one with a "poison pill'' that would invalidate the Protect Education initiative even if it were approved.