“Students who arrive on campus with a stronger understanding of expectations, resources and support systems are better positioned to succeed from day one,” Registrar Alex Underwood said in the news release. “New Start helps create that foundation before the semester beings.”

The program has helped more than 14,000 students in its five decades.

“New Start gave me the confidence to step outside my comfort zone and fully embrace the college experience,” Ernesto Jacobo, a University of Arizona graduate and former New Start participant, said in the UA news release. “The friendships, skills and support I gained helped me succeed during my first year and shaped the path I chose afterward. It inspired me to continue working with students and pursue my goal of becoming a counselor.”

The program this year will bring about 100 to 150 students to UA and will run from July 11 through Aug. 7, with instruction taking place July 12 through Aug. 6.

Students admitted to the UA from Cholla, Desert View, Pueblo, Sunnyside and other local high schools have received invitations to participate in the program.

University officials say the new invitation-only strategy is “intended to strengthen partnerships with Tucson-area schools and support local students who may benefit most from early academic and transition support.”