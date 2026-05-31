Arnold also said the UA is moving to a new budget model called Arizona Forward that he said is "more transparent, student-centered, data-informed, aligned with the (strategic) imperatives, and hopefully predictable and sustainable as we move forward."

Arizona Forward, which the UA will adopt on July 1, the start of fiscal year 2027, will distribute “specific revenue streams to academic colleges based on teaching, enrollment and research activity.”

As for state funding, “We had a number of significant one-time revenues that came to the university in fiscal ’26, specifically around the CAMI construction project that won’t be there in fiscal ’27. And so, we have that change,” Arnold told the board.

The Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, or CAMI, project will be a 205,000-square-foot, seven-story bioscience research hub located in the Phoenix Bioscience Core.

“You’ll note that in our overall revenue structure, of course, those expenditures also go away, so that’s just the ins and outs of one-time revenue and expenditures,” Arnold said.

Another “item that we’re dealing with as we look at fiscal ’27 is the (Arizona) Promise Program. Fiscal ‘26 had one of those one-time revenues and that will not be there in fiscal ‘27.”

The Arizona Promise Program is a guaranteed scholarship initiative that covers the full cost of tuition and mandatory fees for eligible, low-income students at the UA, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.