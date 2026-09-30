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A University of Arizona fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma, has been placed under an activities suspension and is now being investigated after its new members were forced to eat live goldfish, a UA official said.

This is the fifth fraternity at the university that has been investigated for allegations of hazing this year. One faced a loss of recognition for five years, while two were put on probation and one was placed on interim loss of recognition.

In a letter Sept. 2, UA Associate Dean of Students Whitney Mohr stated that in the fall of 2025, new members of Sigma Tau Gamma were subjected to hazing practices, where specifically they were forced to consume “large quantities of alcohol and live goldfish.” They were also subjected to “screaming, degradation and threats from active members,” Mohr stated.

The fraternity has been placed on an activities suspension status, which means it is prohibited from hosting, attending, participating and sponsoring any activities until the investigation is complete and the case is resolved. During this suspension, club business meetings are the only allowed activities, and the fraternity is prohibited from recruiting new members or holding activities related to that.

Sigma Tau Gamma did not immediately respond to the Star’s request Wednesday for comment.

The UA has a total of 50 fraternities and sororities.