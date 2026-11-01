AI is constantly changing

Ebert said the UA is executing its cohort's plans in short segments because of the pace at which AI is changing. The work is born from the “needs, ideas and problems” that the university community sees, he said.

“Which is why we hold two town halls a semester, we have all of these sessions on a weekly and biweekly basis for people across our campus,” he said. “We had 250 people apply across the three programs — (those) being our AI Campus Champions, our AI Fellows and our AI Associate Directors. And we selected 49 people into that program so that we get good representation across the campus.”

Out of the two town halls held at the UA each semester, one is a listening session, and the other is to update resources available across campus.

The weekly and biweekly AI information sessions bring in three people each session who spend an hour talking about how they’ve used artificial intelligence in a new way.

AI use in education

Ebert said the UA has had guidelines on the usage of AI for over a year, and has a “three-phase approach” to the use of AI: Courses where there’s completely free use of AI as long as it’s documented; courses where AI is used in certain tasks or assignments with documentation; and others where AI isn’t used; and finally, courses where there is no use of AI at all.