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For roughly every six qualified workers that Arizona’s colleges, universities and training programs produce each year, there are 10 job positions that need to be filled, according to a workforce analysis commissioned by the Arizona Board of Regents.

There are about 54,500 job openings each year in the state that require a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification. But only about 26,100 graduates from institutions including the state’s three public universities choose to stay and enter the workforce here, the report says.

The largest gaps are in healthcare, business and financial services, sales and related services, and office and administration support services.

Arizona’s total production each year of bachelor’s degree graduates has increased by nearly 3,000 since 2022, and the percentage of graduated adults aged 25 years or older has risen from 18% to 20%. But that’s still below the national average of 21%.

Even after factoring in people who move here from other states, Arizona still faces a shortage of more than 10,000 workers. This is because the rate of migration of qualified workers from outside Arizona has steadily fallen — from about 19,200 a year in 2022, to 17,000 in 2024, and to 11,200 in 2026, shows the report produced by Rounds Consulting Group.

“If we have a situation where we have demand for a number of workers at a certain level, and we supply it at a lower level, what happens?” Jim Rounds, president of Rounds Consulting Group, said at a regents’ meeting Thursday. “The demand goes down. We get back into balance between supply and demand because it always happens. But the economy is weaker for it.”