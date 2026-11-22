For roughly every six qualified workers that Arizona’s colleges, universities and training programs produce each year, there are 10 job positions that need to be filled, according to a workforce analysis commissioned by the Arizona Board of Regents.
There are about 54,500 job openings each year in the state that require a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification. But only about 26,100 graduates from institutions including the state’s three public universities choose to stay and enter the workforce here, the report says.
The largest gaps are in healthcare, business and financial services, sales and related services, and office and administration support services.
Arizona’s total production each year of bachelor’s degree graduates has increased by nearly 3,000 since 2022, and the percentage of graduated adults aged 25 years or older has risen from 18% to 20%. But that’s still below the national average of 21%.
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Even after factoring in people who move here from other states, Arizona still faces a shortage of more than 10,000 workers. This is because the rate of migration of qualified workers from outside Arizona has steadily fallen — from about 19,200 a year in 2022, to 17,000 in 2024, and to 11,200 in 2026, shows the report produced by Rounds Consulting Group.
“If we have a situation where we have demand for a number of workers at a certain level, and we supply it at a lower level, what happens?” Jim Rounds, president of Rounds Consulting Group, said at a regents’ meeting Thursday. “The demand goes down. We get back into balance between supply and demand because it always happens. But the economy is weaker for it.”
National competition for workers
Arizona has become a “national destination for advanced manufacturing and healthcare” in the last decade, due to “bipartisan policy and aggressive employer recruitment," said Nicholas Opich, the Arizona Board of Regents' associate vice president of communications.
“Every new lab and hospital wing brings jobs Arizonans can fill,” said Opich.
“The challenge now is preparing enough skilled workers to keep pace, particularly those with bachelor’s degrees, as fewer workers arrive from other states. In a national competition for workers, talent has become the new economic currency.”
Arizona has historically depended on people moving here from other states to fill the gaps in its workforce needs, said Luis Cordova, Rounds Consulting’s senior vice president. But it can no longer do that because of changing migration patterns and increased competition for qualified workers across the country, he said.
Ways to address this decline include making sure Arizona’s colleges are “attracting and retaining” out-of-state students, and that Arizona is an attractive destination in terms of housing affordability, wages, and overall quality of life, the report says.
In terms of education levels, the state faces a shortage of 19,900 mid-skilled workers, a lack of 18,700 workers with bachelor’s degrees, and a gap of 9,700 workers with post-bachelor’s degrees.
The report also shows that workers earn significantly more with increased education levels — the average earnings for a high school diploma holder are $49,900, for a bachelor’s degree holder are $67,400, and for a graduate degree holder are $84,100.
Economic losses seen
Arizona could stand to lose $4 billion to $6 billion in state and local tax revenue over the next 10 years, with annual losses of $1 billion by the 10th year, if the state isn’t able to bridge the gap between the number of jobs requiring bachelor-degree holders that need to be filled and the number of students colleges are producing to stay in Arizona and fill those jobs.
“The most important takeaway is that workforce shortages have economic consequences that extend well beyond the businesses struggling to fill positions,” Cordova said.
“When employers cannot find enough qualified workers, they may delay expansions or choose to make investments in other states. That translates into fewer employment opportunities and less economic activity throughout Arizona,” Cordova explained.
“For the average Arizonan, this means potentially fewer opportunities to secure high-paying jobs. It also means less tax revenue available to support public services such as education, transportation and public safety.
“The estimated $4 billion to $6 billion represents the potential revenues that Arizona could forgo over the next decade if these workforce shortages persist.”
Cordova said the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University, along with community colleges, private universities, career and technical education institutions, and other workforce development organizations, all have important roles to play in addressing this challenge.
Fixing the problem
The report says that to strengthen the talent pipeline, Arizona should focus on five priorities:
Improve student preparation at the K-12 levels and get more students to pursue higher education;
Analyze workforce needs through employers and companies and prepare students to meet changing requirements;
Improve students’ access to education through financial aid and dual enrollment;
Retain students in the state after graduation through employment opportunities, housing affordability and other steps;
Invest in higher education and workforce training in trade school programs, community colleges and universities.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.