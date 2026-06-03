The committee delivered its report and recommendation on May 29, advising Garimella that the name "should be removed from any buildings and other public areas on any of the University of Arizona campuses as soon as possible."

The committee said it based that recommendation "on the overwhelming feedback that César E. Chávez does not represent the values of our institution and that 85% of the respondents to our survey and 100% of those attending our in-person sessions supported removal of his name."

Any future proposal for naming the building will go through the standard naming policies and regulations and will include opportunities for community input, UA said.

Leaders in numerous states and cities, including Tucson, and many other institutions have renamed holidays and altered memorials honoring Chávez in the last two months.