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Under the dim lights of a scant auditorium, the Tucson Unified School District governing board held its first public review of school closure proposals Tuesday evening.

The meeting drew a crowd of less than 200 people at Palo Verde High School on Tucson’s east side. Despite the low attendance, criticisms of the closure proposals and meeting were high.

“I think you probably would have found better presentations in high school classes,” Jabril Thomas, a parent at Ford Elementary School told the Star after the meeting.

The near five-hour meeting focused on the idea that the proposed changes were an “opportunity for the district to grow” and attract more students, not just a way for TUSD to solve financial hardship, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said.

He told reporters in a press conference before the meeting that the changes could bring new programs that can bring families into TUSD.

“That is hard to do when we’re spending millions of dollars on buildings that are under-utilized,” he said.

The meeting started with a historical review of two rounds of school closures from the past 20 years: one in 2009-10 and the other in 2012-13. The review included the schools that closed, the schools that absorbed students from closures and an estimate of how many students the district lost during the process — about 15%. The estimate of how much money the district saved by closing schools was unclear.