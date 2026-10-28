Tucson Unified School District on Wednesday recommended Cavett Elementary School for closure.
Students at Cavett, 2120 E. Naco Vista, would be sent two minutes away, about a quarter mile, to Utterback Middle School, 3233 S. Pinal Vista. Utterback would become a K-8 school.
The new system would start in the 2028-29 school year.
Cavett joins six other schools recommended for closure. The rest are Hudlow, Cragin, Dunham and Collier elementary schools and Magee and Secrist middle schools.
School data
Cavett has an enrollment utilization rate of 32%, according to district data, which refers to how many students are enrolled in a school compared to the physical capacity or design limit of that school building. It has a 75% classroom utilization rate, the percentage of classrooms that are being used of the total classrooms on campus, and a 61% capture rate for students in its area. The school, designed for 600, had 199 students in the 2024-25 school year.
People are also reading…
Utterback has a 24% enrollment utilization rate, 60% classroom utilization rate and 65% capture rate. In the 2024-25 school year, Utterback, designed for 1,075 students, had and enrollment of 264.