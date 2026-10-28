School data

Cavett has an enrollment utilization rate of 32%, according to district data, which refers to how many students are enrolled in a school compared to the physical capacity or design limit of that school building. It has a 75% classroom utilization rate, the percentage of classrooms that are being used of the total classrooms on campus, and a 61% capture rate for students in its area. The school, designed for 600, had 199 students in the 2024-25 school year.