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The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Tucson Unified School District a $41.1 million grant for a new Frank Borman K-8 campus on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Borman serves kindergarten through eighth-grade students, primarily from military families. The grant is one piece of a larger $54 million project from the department’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.

The project aims to increase capacity and fix issues that placed the school 46th on the 2019 Deputy Secretary of Defense’s "Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List," according to a news release.

Once completed, the school would be able to support 604 students. Borman currently serves 389 students, TUSD spokesperson Karla Escamilla said.

Funding for this grant is provided under the Department's Public Schools on Military Installations Program, according to a news release. The department gives priority consideration to military installations that have schools with the most serious facility capacity and condition deficiencies.

“In correcting the identified facility condition and capacity issues at Frank Borman K-8 School, this grant keeps faith with service members, improves the quality of education for defense-connected students, aids in the recruitment and retention of vital skills at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and enhances partnerships between the community and the installation,” the release says.

Escamilla said construction is expected to start in December.